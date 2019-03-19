Man charged with violent Bolingbrook home invasion

A man has been charged with breaking into a home and pistol-whipping the mother of his children last month in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Avante D. Temple, 24, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He is accused of forcing entry to the Bolingbrook home of the mother of his children on Feb. 18, according to the sheriff’s office. Once inside, he pistol-whipped her while their children were present and “remained in the residence unlawfully for hours.”

A warrant as issued for his arrest on Feb. 26, and investigators with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force ultimately located him Tuesday in Chicago, the sheriff’s office said. He lives in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Temple remains held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility on a $1 million bail, according to the sheriff’s office. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.