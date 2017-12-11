Aviation Committee signs off on plan to keep O’Hare running smoothly

Passengers arrive for American Airlines flights at O'Hare International Airport over the Thanksgiving weekend, on Nov. 30, 2017. City aldermen were presented with the mayor's plan to strengthen their hand in airline lease negotiations. | Scott Olson/Getty Images

O’Hare Airport will continue to operate smoothly, even if complex lease negotiations fail to produce a new agreement when the old one with 61 airlines expires on May 11, 2018.

The City Council’s Aviation Committee made certain of that Monday by signing off on Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to strengthen his hand in high-stakes negotiations with 61 air carriers operating at O’Hare.

Deputy Mayor Robert Rivkin said the city anticipates replacing the current 34-year agreement with a 15-year deal that gives the city far more control over capital investments.

The expiring agreement was “drafted at a time when airlines were accustomed to wielding veto power over approval of all airport investments,” Rivkin said.

“As the last major U.S. airport without a modernized management structure, we finally have the opportunity with the expiration of this agreement and the obligation to modernize it,” Rivkin said. “The aviation industry and the management of airports have changed radically in the past several decades and we will be establishing modern business terms at O’Hare.”

Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans noted that there will be “a lot of flexibility” built into the new agreement “unlike the very strict lease we have today where the airlines have exclusive-use gates.”

“There is flexibility to accommodate many changes and an evolving airline industry. It is much more complex than the old lease, but it provides much more control for us,” she said.

Although negotiating with dozens of carriers is a “complex undertaking,” Rivkin noted that the city and the airlines have made “excellent progress.”

Both sides are “aligned on the key features of the plan” and “expect to reach full agreement on all details in the months ahead,” he said.

Even so, it is “important to avoid any uncertainty about the ongoing management and operation of the airport,” he said.

“If, for some reason, the 34-year old agreement were to expire before the current negotiations . . . are finalized and approved by City Council and this rates and operations ordinance were to become effective, its terms would require each carrier to sign a letter of authorization — either for a year in exchange for assigned space or month-to-month in exchange for access to common-use space,” Rivkin said.

“Each carrier would also be able to enter into a rate agreement to share in non-airline concession revenues that would effectively reduce its overall operational cost,” he said. “In either event air carriers would be assigned space on a short-term basis and capital investment decisions would continue to be made in consultation with, though not subject to the approval of the airlines.”

Evans made no bones about it. The ordinance is aimed at strengthening Emanuel’s hand.

“We have a lot of technical issues that are enormously important to the airlines and enormously important to the city. We have to get them right. To be rushed into an agreement of this importance would be more serious than what we are doing today,” Evans said.

The pressure tactic is what bothers Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), a former Southwest Airlines skycap.

“What this ordinance kind of does is sets the ground rules for the new contract before a new contract. You’re kind of forcing the hand on all of your partners who have invested billions of dollars, and I’m certain will invest billions more into the airport to help it become the most modern airport we can possibly make,” said Lopez, who cast the only no vote.

“That is what worries me most,” he said. “We’re kind of sending a dual message that, `We want your money. We need your partnership. But at the same time, we don’t trust you to get the deal done, so we’re gonna force your hand to get it done for you.’