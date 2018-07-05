How to avoid Dan Ryan shutdown Saturday

The Rev. Michael Pfleger speaks at a gun violence prevention rally last summer in Chicago's Federal Plaza. He plans another rally on July 7 that would shut down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway. | Lou Foglia/ Sun-Times

Though the Chicago Police Department and the Illinois State Police have threatened them with arrest, Father Michael Pfleger and protesters still plan to shutdown the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday.

The Plan:

If all goes according to plan, Pfleger and a band of about 1,000 protesters will shutdown the northbound lanes of the expressway between 79th and 68th Streets from around 10 a.m. to around noon Saturday.

If protesters are arrested or the demonstration is disbanded, which Illinois State Police threatened to do earlier this week, the road could open earlier, or the shut down could be prevented.

Why shutdown the expressway?

Protesters want officials and others to address the gun violence problem that largely affects the South and West Sides. Disrupting the flow of traffic shows lawmakers they’re serious about getting change, according to the site for the protest.

The goal of the protest is fivefold. Protesters want resources for their communities, “national common sense gun laws, jobs, excellent schools and economic development.”

What are my travel options?

Those looking to join in on the protest can take the Red Line to the 79th Street stop or take the I-94 East to the 79th Street exit. Parking is available at Saint Sabina, 1210 W 78th Place, and shuttles will take protesters to the 79th Street exit.

Those who are driving and looking to avoid the protest should take other exits to avoid the stretch of expressway between the 79th and 68th Street exits.