Cars stolen by tow truck in Avondale, police say

Police are warning residents of recent car thefts in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In two incidents on Addison Street, a dark-colored tow truck was caught on surveillance video taking a vehicle from a parking lot, Chicago police said in a community alert. The manager of the lot said they did not order the tow, police said.

The thefts happened:

about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of West Addison Street;

about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3400 block of West Addison Street; and

about 7 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 3400 block of North Monticello Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.