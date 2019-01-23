Police are warning residents of recent car thefts in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
In two incidents on Addison Street, a dark-colored tow truck was caught on surveillance video taking a vehicle from a parking lot, Chicago police said in a community alert. The manager of the lot said they did not order the tow, police said.
The thefts happened:
- about 7:20 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of West Addison Street;
- about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 3400 block of West Addison Street; and
- about 7 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 3400 block of North Monticello Avenue.
Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.