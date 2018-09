Man shot in Avondale, driven to hospital by friend

A man shot at a gas station early Friday was driven to a hospital by a friend in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 12:50 a.m., the 26-year-old was wounded when someone opened fire at a gas station in the 3000 block of West Belmont Ave, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in his left thigh, and was driven by a friend to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.