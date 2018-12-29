2 shot while driving in Avondale

Two men were wounded early Saturday in a shooting in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 29 and 57, were driving at 2:10 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue when a van approached them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old was shot twice in his back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. The other man was struck in his neck and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody, police said.