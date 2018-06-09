AZ man reported missing from Rosemont convention after being found dead in Loop

An Arizona man who was found dead Friday morning at a restaurant in the Loop was reported missing over a day later from the convention he was attending in northwest suburban Rosemont.

About 11:35 a.m. Friday, the 26-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathroom of the Qdoba restaurant at 175 W. Jackson Blvd., according to Rosemont police, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than 15 minutes later, Rosemont police and the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday was inconclusive, with results pending further studies, the medical examiner’s office said. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

At 2:29 p.m. Saturday, he was reported missing from the convention, Rosemont police said. After contacting the medical examiner’s office, investigators learned that he had died over a day earlier after being found in the Loop.

The man, who lived in Scottsdale, Arizona, was last seen with a friend in Chicago about 1 a.m. Friday, Rosemont police said. He last contacted someone using his phone about 7 hours later.

CPD was conducting a death investigation.