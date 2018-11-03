Baby boy dies from child abuse in South Shore

A 1-year-old baby boy died from child abuse early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of South Colfax Avenue and found Ahmir Rosario unresponsive, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rosario was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he died, authorities said. An autopsy Saturday found Rosario died from multiple injuries and child abuse. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police offered few details about the death, but said they were told the baby was laid down to rest and was later found unresponsive. Officers were conducting a death investigation at the time.

There was no word about pending charges.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services did not immediately respond to a request for details.