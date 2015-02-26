Baby gorilla born at Lincoln Park Zoo

A female baby gorilla was born Tuesday at Lincoln Park Zoo.

The baby, a western lowland gorilla, is the daughter of silverback, Kwan, and her mother, Bahati, the Lincoln Park Zoo announced Thursday.

She is the newest addition to join the family group, consisting of her parents, two additional adult females and two toddlers, Patty and Nayembi, born in fall 2012, according to the zoo.

The zoo’s Regenstein Center for African Apes will reopen to the public Saturday and provide visitors an opportunity to see the baby.