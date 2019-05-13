Infant among 3 hospitalized after Jefferson Park apartment fire

An newborn and two other people were taken to hospitals after a fire Monday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out about 8:40 a.m. at an apartment building in the 4800 block of North Linder Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt and Chicago police. It has since been struck out.

Two adults and an infant were taken to Community First Medical Center and Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Merritt said.

Their conditions were not immediately known, but one of the adults, a woman, suffered second-degree burns, fire officials said. The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said only “minor injuries” were reported in the blaze.