Baby thrown from balcony in South Shore in serious condition

A baby was thrown from a balcony Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The one-year-old was thrown to the ground from a balcony about 6 a.m. in the 700 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to Chicago Police, who did not specify the child’s gender.

Police are still looking for the offender.

The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. Area Central detectives are investigating.