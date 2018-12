Man, 36, reported missing from Back of the Yards

Ricardo Cajiga, who also goes by Luis Diaz, was last seen Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue. | Chicago police

A 36-year-old man was reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Ricardo Cajiga, who also goes by Luis Diaz, was last seen Dec. 15 in the 4600 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Cajiga was described as a 6-feet-tall, 175 pound man with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone who knows Cajiga’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.