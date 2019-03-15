Grandfather wounded on South Side in shooting targeting his grandson

A grandfather was wounded Friday night in a shooting that was targeting his grandson in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 62, was walking outside at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 50th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in his abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The target of the shooting was believed to be the man’s grandson, who was present, according to a law enforcement source.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said. No one is in custody.