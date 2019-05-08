Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards

A man was critically wounded in a shooting outside a high school Wednesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

He was shot in the neck about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 19, was carried into Second Chance High School after the attack until an ambulance arrived, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.