Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
A man was critically wounded in a shooting outside a high school Wednesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
He was shot in the neck about 4 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.
The man, 19, was carried into Second Chance High School after the attack until an ambulance arrived, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.
Paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.