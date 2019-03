Man wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Chicago Police Investigate the scene were a person was shot Tuesday morning in the 4800 block of South Hermitage, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

He was shot in his arm and leg at 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.