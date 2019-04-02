Back of the Yards vehicle thefts put residents on alert: police

5400 block of South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards | Google Maps

Police are warning Back of the Yards residents to be on alert after a string of vehicle thefts in the South South neighborhood over the last month.

In each incident, the suspect targeted vehicles that had the keys inside them and the engines running, a community alert from Chicago police said.

The thefts occurred:

at 1 a.m. March 8 in the 5400 block of South Halsted Street;

between 2:30 a.m. March 12 and 12:43 a.m. March 13 in the 5200 block of South May Street;

between the hours of 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Ada Street;

between 8:02 a.m. and 8:09 a.m. March 21 in the 2000 block of West 47th Street; and

between 7:50 p.m. and 7:54 p.m. March 23 in the 4800 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

