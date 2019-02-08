Our Pledge To You

Crime

02/08/2019, 06:32pm

Woman shot in Back of the Yards attempted home invasion

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
email

A 58-year-old woman was shot and wounded Friday evening when three people tried to push their way through her apartment door in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman and a man, 54, answered a knock at the door at 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Honore Street and saw three males who tried to push their way in, Chicago police said.

The man and woman managed to close the door, but the males fired shots into the apartment and struck the woman, police said. She was grazed in her hand and treated at Holy Cross Hospital.

No one was in custody Friday evening as Area Central detectives investigated.

David Struett