Woman shot in Back of the Yards attempted home invasion

A 58-year-old woman was shot and wounded Friday evening when three people tried to push their way through her apartment door in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The woman and a man, 54, answered a knock at the door at 3:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Honore Street and saw three males who tried to push their way in, Chicago police said.

The man and woman managed to close the door, but the males fired shots into the apartment and struck the woman, police said. She was grazed in her hand and treated at Holy Cross Hospital.

No one was in custody Friday evening as Area Central detectives investigated.