Man stabbed to death in Back of the Yards

A man was stabbed to death Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. to a basement in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue and found the 41-year-old with stab wounds to his head and neck, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Saturday found the man had died from multiple sharp force injuries and a blunt force injury to the head. His death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the man’s identity.