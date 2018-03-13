Bail set at $50K for 2 Chicago men charged with stealing RV in Elmhurst

Bail was set at $50,000 Sunday for two Chicago men accused of stealing a recreational vehicle last month from a storage facility in west suburban Elmhurst.

Jon Twist, 29, and 27-year-old Joshua Ostrega, who both live at the same address in the Gage Park neighborhood, are each charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Twist and Ostrega took the vehicle Feb. 19, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Both men have been released after posting bond, according to DuPage County Sheriff’s Office records.