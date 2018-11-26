Last day for candidates to file to run for mayor, alderman draws another crowd

Four mayoral candidates—Bill Daley, Gery Chico, Garry McCarthy and Dorothy Brown—lined up early Monday to present nominating petitions on the final day of filing, skipping the lottery for first and last place on the ballot.

Brown appears to be in the most vulnerable position as the campaign enters the excruciating and expensive petition challenge phase that’s expected to winnow the field and determine who actually gets on the ballot.

Despite her church-based constituency and history as a proven vote-getter, she filed just 25,000 signatures.

That’s only double the legal requirement of 12,500 signatures; candidates typically want triple that number to provide the legal cushion they need to survive a challenge.

Brown was asked whether she’s nervous about her name being on the ballot when the dust clears on a lengthy and costly challenge process that could drag on through much of December.

“I’m not because we’ve already done our verifications and we’re running 70 [to] 80 percent accuracy. So, we’re not worried about it at all,” Brown said.

Although there are at least five African-American candidates in the race, Brown said she is not concerned, either, that a deeply divided African-American vote, diminished by population losses, could pave the way for the election of a white or Hispanic candidate.

“I’m the longest-serving African-American in executive elected office in the history of Cook County. Very well known. Proven track record. Name recognition,” she said.

“I’m not as concerned, mostly because I have run county-wide and my votes come from all over the city. … I’ve looked at my votes. It’s not just in the African-American community. I’ve reached out. I have a coalition.”

Toni Preckwinkle, Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas and Jeremiah Joyce Jr.–will enter a lottery for the top spot on the ballot. All four filed in the first hour of the first day.

Susana Mendoza and Lori Lightfoot are expected to file during the last hour of the last day so they can compete for last spot on the ballot.

Mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, whose candidacy was elevated by a celebrity endorsement from Chance the Rapper, opted out of both lotteries.

But, the 62,000 signatures she planned by file by mid-afternoon Monday were tailor-made to make a political statement.

They’re even more than the roughly 60,000 filed by County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who doubles as chairman of the Cook County Democratic Central Committee.

“We didn’t have the advantage of decades of political experience [or] the advantage of an entire party infrastructure. We simply had a message. We had enthusiasm from people who believe in the vision for the city and we worked extremely hard and extremely creatively,” Enyia said.

“That is a very strong statement — not only about the quality of our campaign, but where the city is and the response that we had from people, many of whom said: `I’ve never gotten involved in the political process until now.'”

Enyia credited the Chance endorsement for generating excitement, particularly among the “18-to-37 demographic” that turned out heavily during the mid-term elections.

“Endorsements will only take you so far if there’s no substance. He definitely helped give it that boost of visibility. But the substance is what’s created the groundswell,” Enyia said.

Daley, the son and brother of Chicago mayors, checked in with 45,000 signatures, along with a headline-grabbing proposal to lower the bar for future mayoral campaigns.

“The Legislature’s got to look at this whole process and say, `What’s a real number?’ We’re much higher than any other major city. It ought to be lowered,” Daley said.

“And the thought that, [with] people [getting] in at different stages of this campaign, if you sign one petition you can’t sign another is a little disingenuous considering we want more ballot access. We want more people involved in the process.”

Daley didn’t flinch when reminded that the current restrictions were tailor-made to benefit his father and brother, who ruled Chicago for 43 years.

“Thanks for pointing that out,” Bill Daley said. “Obviously, my proposal is very different than theirs. It’s one of many differences between family members, as [with] every family.”

Chico begged to differ with Daley after filing “a little over 32,000” signatures.

He’s all for allowing registered voters to sign the nominating petition of more than one mayoral candidate.

“This isn’t a vote. So, we’re not implicating the Constitution [clause], `One person, one vote,’ “ he said.

But, Chico said he does not support reducing the signature requirement below 12,500.

“There ought to be some rigor here. This is a very important office. There’s a lot of peoples’ lives that are impacted by who this individual will be,” he said.

McCarthy, the fired Chicago police superintendent, said he filed “around 55,000” signatures after knocking out roughly 10,000 he deemed invalid.

“We feel very good about it. We had a lot of volunteers … and we ended up paying for a lot of it, too, because volunteers — they kind of trail off, as I’m learning,” he said.

Paid circulators are dangerous. Lured by the bounty, many cut corners.

But, McCarthy said, “We’ve had people reviewing over and over again. We’re very confident that the number we put in is gonna get us there.”

Asked whether he intends to challenge anybody else’s petitions, McCarthy said only: “Maybe.”

“Everybody who’s in it is game,” he said. “Some of us draw from the same constituencies.”