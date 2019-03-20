Bank branch robbed in NW Indiana: police

A surveillance photo of the robber who struck a bank branch Wednesday in Michigan City, Indiana. | Michigan City police

Police are searching for a person who robbed a bank branch Wednesday afternoon in Michigan City, Indiana.

At 1:48 p.m., the male suspect walked into the Fifth Third bank branch at 2604 Franklin St. and announced a robbery, according to Michigan City police. After demanding money from a teller, he made off with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was hurt, police said.

The robber is described as a black male, standing about 5-foot-7, weighing between 140 and 150 pounds, with a thin build, police said. He was seen wearing dark clothing.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (219) 874-3221 ext. 1082 or email jashley@emichigancity.com.