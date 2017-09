Bank of America robbed in Glen Ellyn

A Bank of America branch was robbed Friday morning in the western suburbs.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 9:23 a.m. at the Bank of America at 600 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, according to FBI spokesman Garrett H. Croon.

The suspect was described as a white male standing about 5-foot-8, wearing a gray winter hat, a purple shoulder-length wig and plaid pants, Croon said.

He wasn’t suspected to be a serial bank robber, according to Croon.