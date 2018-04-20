Bank robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

A pair of men robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

About 4:20 p.m., they held up the Parkway Bank & Trust at 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave. with a handgun, according to the FBI.

One suspect was described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 man in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build and wearing a black hoodie, jeans and light-gray shoes. Another suspect was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, in his early 20s and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

The men, who should be considered armed and dangerous, are still at large, the FBI said.

A $1,000 reward was offered to anyone with information that led directly to an arrest. Anyone with tips was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.