A pair of men robbed a bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

About 4:20 p.m., they held up the Parkway Bank & Trust at 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave. with a handgun, according to the FBI.

Video surveillance shows a pair of men Friday afternoon who robbed the Parkway Bank & Trust at 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave. | FBI Chicago

One suspect was described as a 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-6 man in his late teens to early 20s, with a slim build and wearing a black hoodie, jeans and light-gray shoes. Another suspect was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2, in his early 20s and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and dark shoes.

The men, who should be considered armed and dangerous, are still at large, the FBI said.

One of the robbers Friday afternoon is seen walking out of the Parkway Bank & Trust at 4106 N. Milwaukee Ave. | FBI Chicago

A $1,000 reward was offered to anyone with information that led directly to an arrest. Anyone with tips was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago field office at (312) 421-6700.