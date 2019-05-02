Bank robbed in West Rogers Park

A West Rogers Park bank was robbed Thursday for the second time in less than a month.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were called about the hold-up at a bank in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, according to Chicago police. A Citibank branch is located in that block at 2801 W. Devon.

Witnesses told investigators that a female suspect walked into the bank, gave the teller a note and left with about $320 in cash, police said. She was last seen heading southbound in a vehicle.

The FBI did not immediately provide further details about the robbery.

A woman robbed the same Citibank branch at 4:38 p.m. on April 9, according to the FBI. The suspect in that heist is also suspected in three other bank robberies dating back to Dec. 28, 2018.

