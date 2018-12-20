Man in pink scarf wanted for holding up bank on Irving Park Road

A man is wanted for robbing a bank Thursday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in the North Center neighborhood.

The robbery happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Wintrust Bank at 2139 W. Irving Park Rd., according to Federal Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Janine Wheeler.

A man in his 20s or 30s held a handgun during the robbery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Wheeler said.

He was described as a 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9 man of average build, who wore a red hooded sweatshirt, pink hat and scarf and white sunglasses, Wheeler said.