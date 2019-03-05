2 people wanted for bank robbery in Morgan Park: police

Surveillance images of the suspects in the robbery Tuesday of the U.S. Bank at 11150 S. Western | FBI

Officials are searching for two people who allegedly robbed a South Side bank branch Tuesday afternoon in the Morgan Park community on the Far South Side.

At 12:48 p.m., the duo walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 11150 S. Western Ave. and handed the teller a note, according to the FBI and Chicago police. It was unclear whether they were armed.

Both robbers are described as black males, the FBI said.

One suspect is further described as standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 with a dark complexion, mustache and glasses, the FBI said. The other suspect, described as standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-1 with a light complexion, was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a white scarf over his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information leading to their arrests.