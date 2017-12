Bank robbery reported at Firth Third Bank branch in Glen Ellyn

A bank robbery was reported Tuesday afternoon at a Fifth Third Bank in west suburban Glenn Ellyn.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 1:19 at 704 Roosevelt Rd., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect is thought to be the same person who robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 and a PNC Bank branch at 9 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville at 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, according to the FBI.

FBI agents are on the way to the scene, Croon said.