Bank robbery reported in Glen Ellyn

A non-takeover bank robbery was reported Tuesday evening in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

About 6p.m., a Chase Bank branch at 22W151 Butterfield Road was robbed, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The robber was described as a tall black man with a thin build, Croon said. He was wearing a gray, buttoned shirt, a hat, gold aviator sunglasses and was last seem heading south from the branch.

No other details were immediately available.