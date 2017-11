Bank robbery reported near CPD headquarters

The FBI is responding to a bank robbery Friday afternoon just blocks away from Chicago Police headquarters in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The robbery happened about 12:15 p.m. at the Seaway Bank branch at 3501 S. King Drive, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon. Further details were not immediately available.

CPD headquarters is located a few blocks west of that location at 3501 S. Michigan.