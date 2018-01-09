Bannon steps down from Breitbart after public break with Trump

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News Network after public break with President Donald Trump. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down as chairman of Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Donald Trump.

Breitbart announced Tuesday that Bannon would step down as executive chairman of the conservative news site.

A report on the Breitbart website quotes Bannon saying, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

Trump has lashed out at Bannon for comments made in an explosive new book that questions the president’s fitness for office.

Bannon has tried to make amends.

Bannon released a statement Sunday reaffirming his support for the commander in chief and praising Trump’s eldest son as “both a patriot and a good man.”

He infuriated Trump with comments to author Michael Wolff describing a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York between Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign aides and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

Bannon said his description was aimed at former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who also attended the meeting, and not Trump’s son.

“I regret that my delay in responding to the inaccurate reporting regarding Don Jr has diverted attention from the president’s historical accomplishments in the first year of his presidency,” according to the statement, first obtained by the news site Axios.

Bannon said his support for Trump and his agenda was “unwavering.”

Hours before the statement came out, administration officials used appearances on the Sunday news shows to rally behind Trump and try to undermine Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” which portrays the 45th president as a leader who doesn’t understand the weight of his office and whose competence is questioned by aides.

