Trump Tower meeting with Russian was ‘treasonous,’ Bannon says in book excerpt

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Steve Bannon was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

In the explosive new book, Bannon describes as “treasonous” the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer to discuss an alleged offer to provide dirt on Hillary Clinton.

According to excerpts of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon tells author Michael Wolff that he expects special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to focus on money laundering.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Bannon tells Wolff, according to the published excerpts.

The excerpts were published Wednesday by The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book. The book, reportedly based on more than 200 interviews, is set to be released next week by publisher Henry Holt and Co.

The Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 included, among others, Donald Trump Jr., Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

In that meeting, the Trump campaign officials met with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. A trusted intermediary had promised documents that would “incriminate” Clinton. Instead of alerting the FBI, Trump Mr. replied in an email: “I love it.”

According to the excerpt, a mocking Bannon tells Wolff not long after the meeting was reported by The New York Times: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.”

Bannon added: “Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh–, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”