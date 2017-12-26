Barack Obama, Chance the Rapper appear in PSA to empower young men of color

Barack Obama and Chance the Rapper are feature in a new PSA. | Getty Images

Two Chicago celebrities appeared in a new public service announcement for an initiative that supports young men of color.

Former President Barack Obama and activist and musician Chance the Rapper appeared in a PSA for the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance initiative. Warriors star Steph Curry was another familiar face feature in the minute-long video.

The PSA, titled “We Are the Ones,” begins with Obama speaking.

“There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams,” Obama said.

“I am my brother’s keeper,” Chance, Curry and Obama all said during the video.

The PSA was published on YouTube Sunday and already has more than 20,000 views.

Established by Obama in 2014, the My Brother’s Keeper initiative hosts mentorship programs to help reduce violence and improve the lives of young men of color, according to the organization’s website.