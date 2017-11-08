Would you even want Barack Obama on your jury?

Former President Barack Obama was dismissed from jury duty without even being called into a courtroom on Wednesday, but local lawyers say the former president almost certainly would never have landed in the jury box even if his number had been called.

When lawyers are picking a jury, they never know as much about the biographies of the members of the jury pool as they would about Obama — who has written two best-selling autobiographies, among the thousands of pages written about his life and career. And what they know about Obama probably means he’d never make it onto a jury, said attorney Steve Greenberg.

The other 11 jurors would almost certainly look to the 44th president as they decided a verdict, Greenberg said. A prosecutor in a criminal case, or a defense lawyer in a civil case, would probably use a preemptory challenge to have Obama dismissed, figuring that as a former civil rights lawyer, Obama would lead his fellow jurors to a not-guilty verdict or a judgment for the plaintiff. But a criminal defense lawyer or plaintiff’s attorney would have to wonder whether Obama’s pragmatism would make him less likely to find in favor of a huge jury award, or not guilty verdict.

“It’s not a simple yes or no question” of whether to pick Obama for either side, Greenberg said. “At the end of the day, I think there’s no way he’d be picked.”

Sam Adam Jr., whose defense of celebrity clients Rod Blagojevich and R. Kelly earned him a reputation for connecting with jurors, said he wouldn’t think twice about picking Obama to decide his case.

“He really is a fair guy. He really would give you a fair shot,” said Adam, who said he has played basketball with Obama when the future president was an up-and-coming state senator — a relationship that would probably lead a judge to block Obama from sitting on a jury in a case involving Adam.

But in a hypothetical trial with Obama on the jury, Adam said he would tailor his message to the former president, while trying to play to the other jurors so as not to have them feel ignored.

“Whatever Obama, he goes, you know he’s going to have a lot of influence,” on the verdict Adam said. “Can you imagine being in the jury room, and arguing with the former president of the United States?”