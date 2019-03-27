Woman with dementia missing from East Garfield Park

A woman with dementia was reported missing from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Barbara Ward, 72, was last seen Wednesday near the 300 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police said.

Ward, who is 5-foot-1 and 130 pounds, was wearing a white floral print shirt with pink sleeves, blue jeans and slip-on shoes, police said.

Anyone who knows her location is urged to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.