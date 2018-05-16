Barber in the book stacks: ‘Fades for Days’ lures West Side teens to library

Isaiah Hoskins gets a clean edge shaved on Monday at the Austin library. He is one of many youths who showed up for free haircuts that happen monthly. | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

A hum greets visitors entering the Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library seemed unusual, emanating from a rear reading room.

It’s the distinct hum of electric clippers, the backdrop noise of any barbershop, recognizable as you draw near.

But here, in the library?

Yup. Inside the bustling room are a bunch of tweens and teens, some with parents, others who came on their own. Many are awaiting their turn. A few sit aproned under barbers meticulously shearing bushy heads into close cropped crews, tapered fades, orderly afros, and a Mohawk or two.

“I asked for a taper. I think he did a good job,” said Jason Bryant, 12, as he exited the chair and surveyed the work of barber Joshua Kruel, 28.

Kruel, who grew up in Austin and now lives in west suburban Boulder Hill, drives two hours round trip monthly, every second Monday, to give kids free haircuts, as part of the branch’s “Fades for Days” program, which started in February.

Teen librarian Armena Ketchum had been contemplating new ways to draw youth into the library at 5616 W. Race, which closed last September for four months of renovations. Veteran barber Alexander Fowles, 42, of Rogers Park, pitched the pop-up barbershop idea after learning of a similar program at the West Englewood Branch. The two communities are among the toughest in the city.

“I came by here one day, was talking to the branch manager and asked if she’d ever consider having some barbers come in, and we can give haircuts, maybe have someone come and moderate, maybe we could read some books, you know, this would be a safe haven,” said Fowles, a barber of 20 years.

“I contract with places like homeless shelters, nursing homes, hospitals, as part of my business, and often will do it even if people can’t pay. If you could see the look on people’s faces, the joy, after a good haircut. It makes you very thankful that God has given you a talent where you can help someone,” Fowles said.

The project aligns with a systemwide effort to draw more youth to utilize the library’s teen services, a Chicago Public Library spokeswoman said. Those efforts include 1st Saturdays: Careers in Focus, exposing teens to diverse careers; YOUmedia, dedicated teen digital learning spaces expanding to 20 locations by year’s end; and last month’s ChiTeen Lit Fest, a two-day fest now in its third year.

Ketchum reached out to a few more barbers, and Fowles’ vision was realized.

“There hadn’t been a teen librarian here in four years. So there was a whole generation of high school students that hadn’t interacted with anyone in the library. I said I have to find a way that’s going to appeal to the youth and get them excited about coming in. What better way than free haircuts?” said Ketchum, who is quick to quote from the book, “Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut,” by Derrick Barnes, on the power of a cool cut to bolster a kid’s confidence.

“In the Austin community, there is a lot of gang activity, drug activity, homelessness, poverty, just a long list of distractions that teens have. What I find out today is that our youth actually are disconnected from what it means to be a teenager,” Ketchum said. “But this program has allowed us to connect with them in a way that they know it’s a safe space. They know that there are people like me here that care and actually want to connect with them, to know what they need. What I hope to see are the teens coming just growing in numbers.”

“Fades for Days” is billed for young men ages 13-18, an at-risk population, but Ketchum and her barbers — on a recent day, Fowles, Kruel and Gregory Cooper, 34, of Naperville — often ignore the age parameter, and trim up younger siblings.

Both Cooper and Kruel make the long treks because they want to give back.

“Growing up, I looked up to my barbers, and loved going to the barbershop and hearing the grown men’s conversations,” Kruel said. “I used to learn a lot from them, and I wanted to bring that back for kids here.”