Bartlett man facing child pornography charges

A northwest suburban man charged with possessing child pornography remains held at the DuPage County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Salvator V. Ventrelle, 41, faces five felony count counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Detectives executed a search warrant at 6:50 a.m. Friday at Ventrelle’s home in the 100 block of Amherst Drive in Bartlett, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search warrant was the result of an undercover internet investigation by the sheriff’s Sexual Predator Electron ic Exploitation Detective Unit.

A forensic examination of electronics recovered from the home revealed the presence of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ventrelle was ordered held at the DuPage County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.