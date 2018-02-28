Bat-wielding robbers strike twice in an hour in Brighton Park: police

Police are warning residents about a pair of robberies less than an hour apart early Sunday in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.

In each hold-up, two men have approached a victim and demanded the victim’s property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In once of the robberies, they hit the victim with a bat.

The first robbery happened about 3:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 39th Place, police said. The other happened about 4:14 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 40th Place.

The suspects were described as men between 20 and 25 years old, standing 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 180 to 190 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.