Batavia police responding to reports of man with gun at high school

Officers responded to Batavia High School Monday morning due to reports of an unknown male with a rifle entering the school, according to a tweet from the City of Batavia.

At 6:03 a.m., Batavia police received calls from a citizen of a male dressed in black entering the high school at 1201 Main Street, Batavia police said in a statement. The caller reported that the person may be armed with a rifle.

Police are on the scene and as of 7:40 a.m. nothing has been located, police said. The search will continue until the building is cleared.

In another statement, the city is warning others to stay away from the school until further notice.

A statement on the school website said, “no one is allowed in the building at this time.”

The reports are unconfirmed and an investigation is ongoing, Batavia police said.

No further information was immediately available.