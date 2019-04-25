Beach Park chemical spill forces residents to stay inside

A chemical spill Thursday is forcing north suburban Beach Park residents to stay inside with their windows closed.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported the hazardous material spill on social media just before 5 a.m. at Green Bay Road and 29th Street. In the most recent update, officials said the material appears to be anhydrous ammonia, a chemical often used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant, according to the Center for Disease Control.

UPDATE: This appears to be an Anhydrous Ammonia spill, which created a dangerous chemical cloud in the area of Green Bay Rd and 29th Street. DO NOT GET CLOSE TO THE AREA! Residents in a 1-mile radius, STAY INSIDE, WINDOWS CLOSED! pic.twitter.com/aR43RO1gJp — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) April 25, 2019

The spill has created a dangerous chemical cloud around the area, officials said. Residents within a one-mile radius have been advised to stay inside with the windows shut while HazMat crews respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.