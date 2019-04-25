Beach Park chemical spill forces residents to stay inside
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A chemical spill Thursday is forcing north suburban Beach Park residents to stay inside with their windows closed.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported the hazardous material spill on social media just before 5 a.m. at Green Bay Road and 29th Street. In the most recent update, officials said the material appears to be anhydrous ammonia, a chemical often used as an agricultural fertilizer and industrial refrigerant, according to the Center for Disease Control.
The spill has created a dangerous chemical cloud around the area, officials said. Residents within a one-mile radius have been advised to stay inside with the windows shut while HazMat crews respond.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.