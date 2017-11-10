Bears promote WR Tanner Gentry to 53-man roster; cut Deonte Thompson

Nobody’s saying Tanner Gentry is going to become Mitch Trubisky’s Jordy Nelson. But with the dearth of productive wide receivers on the Bears this season, the undrafted rookie from Wyoming is certainly worth a shot.

The Bears promoted Gentry from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. They cut veteran Deonte Thompson to make room for him.

“He’s a smart guy. He knows the offense. He understands it,” coach John Fox said of Gentry. “He’s been here since camp. He’s a young guy. He wasn’t a drafted player, but he keeps catching our eye. He’s been productive. We wanted to give him that opportunity.”

Gentry was a star in training camp and developed a good rapport with Trubisky. The two connected on a 45-yard touchdown in the preseason against the Titans.

Bears rookie wide receiver Tanner Gentry hauls in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky against the Titans on Aug. 27 in Nashville. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

“Tanner’s a great player,” Trubisky said. “He knows how to go up and get the ball. He’s a good vertical threat. We’ve developed good chemistry ever since rookie mini-camp just throwing with each other and being on the same page. We just need to continue to get better chemistry with the whole group. The more reps we can get, the better we’ll be as a group.”

Gentry started the season on the practice squad but was activated in Week 2. He caught two passes from Mike Glennon for 27 yards against the Buccaneers, but also had two penalties and was waived the following week.

No Kwit in this kid

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said he “felt great” in his return to practice on a limited basis after missing the past three games with a chest injury. But his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens is unknown.

“It’s waiting and seeing,” he said. “It feels good. There are a lot of things I haven’t done yet on it. So get that fine line and see what I can do.”

Injury report

Cornerback Marcus Cooper (back) and linebacker John Timu (ankle/knee) did not practice Wednesday. Kwiatkoski and center Hroniss Grasu (hand) were limited.

It’s Tarik Cohen’s move

The league has responded to rookie running back Tarik Cohen. Now it’s the Bears turn to respond back. Cohen has been held to 37 yards rushing on 12 carries in two games since his 36-yard run against the Steelers in overtime. His longest gain on 17 touches is eight yards.

“There’s a fine line, because you don’t want to take the best part of him away. He’s had success doing it,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “So we’re just going to keep telling him to trust the play, let the play come to you. Don’t try to create a touchdown every time.”

