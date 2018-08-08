Bears sue Monterrey Security for failing to pay for Soldier Field skybox

The Chicago Bears organization is suing the company that handles security at Soldier Field for failing to pay for a skybox the company licensed at the stadium.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court, holds that Monterrey Security Consultants owes the Bears more than $44,000 in fees, taxes and accrued interest for the executive suite the company agreed to license from the team in March 2017.

As part of the deal, Monterrey agreed to pay $121,298.80 to license the skybox for both the 2017 and 2018 Bears seasons, with the licensing fee increasing every subsequent year until it expired after the 2023 season, according to a signed agreement that was included in the suit.

In February, the team agreed to allow Monterrey to pay the fee and nearly $15,000 in taxes in two equal installments that were due on March 15 and June 15, according to an invoice included in the suit. The license agreement grants Monterrey 10 additional days to pay the fee before interest starts accruing on the balance.

In a May 31 letter, the Bears’ general counsel informed Monterrey’s owner, former Chicago cop Juan Gaytan, that the company had defaulted on the license agreement after failing to meet the first payment deadline.

Monterrey ponied up $69,625.48 June 25 to cover some of the balance, but the company still hasn’t paid the rest despite “numerous demands” from the team, according to the suit.

After taking the company’s $23,800 security deposit, Monterrey still owes the Bears $44,127.30 in fees, taxes and interest from the 2018 season, the suit claims.

The Bears organization is seeking over $700,000 in unpaid fees, taxes and interest for this season and the following five years of the agreement, according to the suit. The team is also seeking $50,000 for damages and reimbursement for attorney’s fees and other costs.

Monterrey didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gaytan started the clout-heavy security firm years ago with Santiago Solis, a former Chicago firefighter and the younger brother of Ald. Danny Solis (25th). Santiago Solis is no longer part of the company.

Monterrey, which handles security services at various stadiums and events in Chicago and beyond, has been the subject of lawsuits and investigations in the past.

In April, a Sun-Times report found that a behind the scenes battle was brewing to determine who would provide security services at Soldier Field. Monterrey — with an assist from the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus — had spent months months haggling over an audit by an accounting firm hired by SMG, which operates Soldier Field.

SMG ordered the audit to determine whether problems that cost Monterrey its contract at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota were also happening in Chicago. At that time, Monterrey essentially accused SMG of engaging in a witch hunt tailor-made to drive the company out of the NFL.