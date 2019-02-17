Beat the Champions: Story/scores, Section 3 sectional at Diversey River Bowl

(Scores are after the story.)

Mabel Dolleton picked the right time for good bowling in the 58th Beat the Champions.

Well, sorta.

Dolleton topped the women’s side of the Section 3 sectional Sunday at Diversey River Bowl in Chicago with a 716.

Melvin Herrell won the men’s side with a 782.

Thing is, Dolleton can’t bowl the finals because she will be on a planned vacation. That allowed sixth place finisher Carmen Arocho to advance.

“I really wanted to go,” said Dolleton, a registered nurse at Evanston Hospital. “This is fun. This is a great thing.”

BTC, the charity event by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, is a great thing. In it’s first 57 years, 5,789,515 entries raised $2,872,914.93 for charity. The Sun-Times is a sponsor.

“I was bowling with an awesome group of women,” Dolleton said. “I had to step up my game.”

She had games of 150, 134 and 171 to go with 261 pins of handicap. In BTC, handicap is 90 percent of the difference a bowler averages under 220.

Timing was good for Arocho, who was bowling on a fractured or sprained ankle suffered during the bad weather earlier this month.

“Oh my God,” she said when she heard her name called as a sub for the finals.

She recently returned to area from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Herrell wrapped solid games of 235 and 216 around a big second game of 255 to go with 78 pins of handicap.

“In the third game, I moved in a couple boards and went to my Katana Slash,” said Herrell, a bus driver from Chicago.

“Another lefty and I were on the same lanes and the lanes were drying up a little bit.”

Best quote came from Darrell Johnson, a manager for the Social Service Administration.

“Hey, Rufus, we’re big time,” said Johnson, who was the final qualifier.

He was congratulating Rufus Coleman, a Chicago retiree who also bowled at Skyway Bowl and finished second with a 707. Brian Rheaume, a computer consultant from Chicago, was the only man advancing who came from Diversey River Bowl.

Karen Mrozek, a Chicago retiree who made the finals in 1970s and won a microwave, was second with a 684. Other women advancing to the finals were Lisa Marraqurin-Nunez, a banker from Chicago, Theresa Kelsey, a Chicago retiree, and Lorraine Moore, an RN at St. Bernard Hospital.

In the finals, the top prize for both the men and women is $7,500.

Here are the scores:

Section 3 Sectional Diversey River Bowl, Chicago Sunday's Results (Top five women and top four men, pending verification, advance to the finals) Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp--Tot Mabel Dolleton, Habetler 150-134-171-261-716 Karen Mrozek, Lawn 135-172-199-178--684 Lisa Marraqurin-Nunez, Lawn 117-144-176-237--674 Theresa Kelsey, Bluebird 160-177-159-170--666 Lorraine Moore, Skyway 123-161-122-248--654 Carmen Arocho, Diversey 111-138-126-270--645 Myra Simmons, Skyway 121-165-163-194--643 Katelyn Bleach, Diversey 137-141-158-199--635 Olinda Mckinley, Skyway 154-168-123-189--634 Angelica Sanchez, Habetler 127-95-145-267--634 Alissa Hale Wallace, Bluebird 147-154-170-159--630 Mary Carrington, Skyway 196-146-104-183--629 Irene Brown, Habetler 200-215-196-16--627 Joyce Ukleja, Habetler 137-145-117-224--623 Sherri Lee, Habetler 111-144-132-234--621 Vicki Banks, Habetler 174-164-137-145--620 Joann Boston, Skyway 163-161-113-183--620 Amy Petty, Bluebird 148-127-149-194--618 Kara Taylor, Skyway 114-113-130-261--618 Michelle Robinson, Bluebird 113-149-138-216--616 Madeline Ramirez, Habetler 143-154-200-113-610 Katie Bunt, Timber 126-1114-99-270--609 Maggie Boykin, Skyway 157-231-146-75--609 Loretta Sykes, Lawn 137-109-92-270--608 Ethel Batie-Banks, Skyway 134-125-150-191--600 Chacha Garcia, Lawn 129-105-94-270--598 Tracy Yanes, Timber 115-106-108-267--596 Sonia Jenkins, Skyway 135-135-145-180--595 Zephrya Freeman, Bluebird 161-190-216-21--588 Patricia Reed, Skyway 106-122-111-248--587 Ryzza Panganiban, Habetler 116-151-163-153--583 Cheryl Pearson, Lawn 110-132-1112-226--580 Terri Johnican, Bluebird 119-125-125-210--579 Maria Paula Cabrera, Habetler 83-114-109-270--576 Bonnie Petriekis, Bluebird 120-133-139-194--576 Shirley Toles, Bluebird 132-132-91-213--568 Tracy Banks, Bluebird 175-136-155-99--565 Doris Cajigas, Habetler 125-143-118-145--531 Kristi Kemper, Timber 83-86-83-270--522 Men Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp--Tot Melvin Herrell, Skyway 236-255-213-78--782 Rufus Coleman, Skyway 188-198-192-129--707 Brian Rheaume, Diversey 177-208-151-162--698 Darrell Johnson, Skyway 248-217-169-59--693 Christopher Fahy, Timber 190-201-182-108--681 Calvin Taylor, Bluebird 166-202-227-75--670 Mike Monczynski, Lawn 235-205-190-35--665 Donnie Niego, Timber 192-155-171-145--663 Earl Fortenberry Jr, Skyway 154-158-165-186--663 Francisco Vega Jr, Habetler 189-169-131-170--659 Gary Watkins, Skyway 172-171-163-151--657 Walter Ricks, Skyway 152-175-172-156--655 Wade King, Bluebird 179-188-190-97--654 Francisco Aponte, Habetler 153-191-204-105--653 Jeffery Davenport, Skyway 212-213-194-32--651 Milton Graham, Lawn 157-185-181-121--644 Andre Jones, Skyway 202-141-204-97--644 Patrick Brown, Skyway 196-195-172-70--633 Scott Doerfeld, Timber 161-187-190-94--632 William Mims, Bluebird 153-174-178-124--629 Robert Myers, Skyway 190-150-164-118--622 Nolan Spanke, Timber 133-179-128-172--616 Glenn Inouye, Habetler 158-148-183-126--615 Ken Nintile, Bluebird 141-147-148-178--614 Antonio Mccurine, Bluebird 186-229-197-0--612 John Mckendrick, Timber 147-178-148-135--608 Marty Carroll, Diversey 132-136-119-216--603 Philip Newman, Skyway 134-125-180-162--601 Keith Whitted, Bluebird 215-186-182-18--601 Miguel Avelar, Lawn 145-193-136-116--590 Jeff Green, Timber 99-198-179-110--586 Donald Powell, Skyway 152-215-190-29--586 Steve Hamburg, Habetler 157-152-144--132--585 Mike Krzyndzinski, Habetler 153-152-183-94--582 Clarence Dixon, Skyway 102-124-137-216--579 Mike Maize, Habetler 171-157-191-59--578 Matt Wechler, Timber 126-142-145-164-577 Jermaine Robinson, Bluebird 168-181-180-48--577 Miguel Berrios, Habetler 178-182-176-35--571 Brian Gallacher, Bluebird 170-180-171-48--571 Christian Pimentel, Habetler 195-182-189-5--571 Tony Bargas, Lawn 215-159-151-45--570 Harold Harper, Bluebird 154-148-135-129--566 Mike Patock, Habetler 174-187-164-40--565 Gerry Zimmerman, Habetler 143-178-176-67--564 Mike Prodromos, Timber 157-191-131-81--560 Mike Shviraga, Habetler 146-142-170-91--549 Ramiro Garcia, Lawn 216-155-157-16--544 John Knickelbine, Timber 114-148-175-105--542 Art Koegel, Habetler 150-175-118-97--540 Gordon Scales, Bluebird 137-191-185-24--537 Michael Stricklin, Waveland 179-133-160-56--528 Darren Sharpe, Bluebird 111-169-175-72--527 John Gonzalez, Lawn 149-150-140-75--514 PRIZE NOTE: Top male and female bowlers in each sectional receive either a Storm Roto Grip or Hammer Black Widow. FINALS SCHEDULE: Men's, noon, March 3, Beverly Lanes, Arlington Heights; women's, 2 p.m. March 10, Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville.