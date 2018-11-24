beaten, robbed by group at CTA Red Line station on Near North Side

Two men have been charged with beating and robbing an active-duty U.S. Army member at a River North CTA Red Line stop on Friday.

Vernon Reeves and Jimmy Williams, both 18, face felony counts of aggravated battery and robbery.

The 31-year-old soldier was getting off a train when he paused to let a woman exit before him, angering a group that was behind him on the train about 1:50 p.m. in the 800 block of North State, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Brady said at the men’s bail hearing on Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The group began arguing with the man and followed him toward the exit where they attacked him and knocked him to the ground as he was headed up the stairs, Brady said.

The man was able to hold on to his backpack and phone, but someone in the group stole his wallet from his pocket, which contained his military ID, FOID card and bank card, Brady said.

The man suffered bruising to his face and body and was treated at the scene, according to prosecutors and Chicago police. Reeves and Jimmy Williams were arrested at the scene.

Two juveniles were also arrested while leaving the station and later charged. Their names were withheld because they’re minors.

Reeves was on probation for previous juvenile convictions including battery and robbery, prosecutors said. He is still in high school, a defense attorney said. Williams graduated high school and works at a gym

A judge set bail at $50,000 for Williams and $100,000 for Reeves, citing his record of violent crimes.

Reeves appeared at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Saturday where he was ordered held on a $100,000 bond with electronic monitoring.

The judge said Reeves’ bond was set higher than Williams’ due to his history of violent crimes. Williams was ordered held on a $50,000 bond.

Williams, a high school graduate who works at a gym, had prior juvenile convictions for retail theft and trespass to motor vehicle and was also on probation, Brady said.

Both are scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 30.