Bed bug infestation reported at Illinois Department of Human Services office

In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington. | AP

Employees at the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Fulton Street office say they are battling a bed bug infestation.

An employee of the department, who asked to remain anonymous, said the 2650 W. Fulton St. location has had bed bugs in the past, but the current problem at the department’s West Side office started a few weeks ago.

The employee filed a grievance with their union, AFSCME Local 2858, who then took the matter to management. It took higher ups about four days before a fumigator was called in and only one room was fumigated, said Anders Lindall, a spokesman for AFSCME Council 31.

Though the office where bed bugs were initially found was fumigated, Lindall said, “We are not convinced they’re resolved. The local union has requested that management have the fumigators inspect the infested areas before employees are returned to work in them.”

Others called the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, but because the bugs aren’t a health hazard, employees were told there was little the administration could do.

“I get it, we all get it, we service a community where bed bugs may be a thing that comes in every once in a while, but the blatant ignoring of it from management and just choosing not to do anything about it is pretty crazy,” the employee said.

The pesky parasites can live almost anywhere, including apartment buildings and four star hotel rooms. They also spread quickly — another employee at the office believes that the bugs “hitched a ride” home with them, Lindall said. The cause of the current infestation isn’t known.

The department has faced bed bug problems in the past at the Fulton and North Broadway offices, Lindall said. The concern is that it will spread to those who seek the department’s services, such as the homeless.

“Management has an obligation to provide a safe workplace to employees and, moreover, to the general public that comes in an out,” Lindall said. “Nobody should be exposed to an infestation of biting insects in the course of doing the people’s business.”

Lindall said the union would like a more comprehensive approach to treating the problem, which may include the removal of furniture, fumigating more offices at the Fulton location and cleaning them more generally — they’re currently cleaned once a year.

A spokeswoman for the human services department said the agency is looking into the problem but did not provide further comment.