Beer baron Jack Glunz, who brought Leinenkugel’s to Chicago, dies at 82

A Chicago beer baron has died.

Jack Glunz was the third generation in his family to work for Chicago’s Louis Glunz Beer Inc. Founded in 1888, it’s one of the nation’s oldest beer distributors.

He enjoyed a Schlitz last week just before he went into Evanston Hospital, where he died Saturday, at 82, of an infection, according to his son Jerry.

At Mr. Glunz’s wake, “We’ll put a can of Schlitz in there [in the casket] with him,” his son said. “He did enjoy his gin, so we’ll put a bottle of gin in there with him. We’re also going to have a bar set up in the funeral home in one of the other rooms, so when you visit him, the last round’s on Jack.”

Mr. Glunz was still CEO of the company, a wholesaler for 180 suppliers representing about 850 beers distributed to restaurants, taverns and liquor stores.

“He had a passion for the beer business,” his son said. “He was a legend in the industry.”

Dick Leinenkugel, of the Wisconson brewery by the same name, expressed condolences online, thanking Mr. Glunz “for helping me into the beer business.”

In 1984, Leinenkugel dined with Mr. Glunz at a restaurant on Lake-Cook Road. “I asked Jack if he felt Leinenkugel’s had potential for growth in the Chicago market,” he wrote in the tribute.

Mr. Glunz responded this way: “Dick, in the last 30 minutes that we have been sitting here, more people have driven by this place than drive through Chippewa Falls in a year.’ ’’

Ultimately, “We brought Leinenkugel’s into Illinois,” Jerry Glunz said.

Jack grew up above the family’s wine store at Division and Wells, now known as The House of Glunz.

As a young man, he went to Loyola Academy and worked for Schlitz Brewing Company in Milwaukee.

The Glunz family has deep ties to Schlitz. Their company is the oldest Schlitz distributor in the U.S.

Jack Glunz’s grandfather, family patriarch Louis Glunz, a German immigrant from Paderborn in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, worked for the namesake of Wacker Drive — Charles H. Wacker — at Wacker-Birk Brewing Company.

After the Chicago Fire of 1871, city groundwater was polluted. To help, Schlitz transported fresh water to Chicago from its Milwaukee brewery, Jerry Glunz said. As Chicago rebuilt, Wacker asked Louis Glunz to start distributing Schlitz beer in Chicago. Louis Glunz helped oversee Schlitz sales at the 1893 World Columbian Exposition.

Jack Glunz wound up attending Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. On a blind date, he met his future wife of 52 years, Patricia.

They raised their family in Wilmette.

Mr. Glunz enjoyed hunting deer and pheasant, and playing golf. He loved his Labrador retrievers, Dobby and Kibby. He collected beer steins and wine glasses.

His favorite dish was his wife’s tomatoes stuffed with rice and ground beef.

He loved visiting Marathon, Florida, “so much that we bought the hotel,” his son said. They own Glunz Ocean Beach Hotel & Resort in Key Colony Beach.

Mr. Glunz is also survived by his daughters Judy Sidney, Janet Bischoff, Jennifer Faulk, Jane Delaney; sons John and Jim; sisters Patricia Spencer and Barbara Glunz Donovan; brothers Louis and Joseph; 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A funeral Mass is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 912 Linden Ave in Wilmette. Burial is at All Saints Cemetery & Mausoleum in Des Plaines.