Beer truck stolen from South Side Jewel-Osco found in Calumet City

A beer truck that was stolen outside a South Side Jewel-Osco store Thursday was found in south suburban Calumet City.

The Miller beer truck was parked with the keys in the ignition about 9:30 a.m. outside the store, 1655 E. 95th St., when someone took it, according to store manager Tomas Brizuela.

Chicago police received a report about the theft at 10:11 a.m., Officer Jennifer Bryk, a department spokeswoman, said. The truck, which has “Modelo” on the side, was seen heading west on 95th Street.

The truck was recovered shortly before noon in Calumet City with the beer still inside, Bryk said.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.