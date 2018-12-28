Bell Elementary recess monitor charged with sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

A man employed by an outside company to work as a recess monitor at Bell Elementary School in North Center has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at the school. | Google Streetview

A recess monitor at Bell Elementary School faces criminal charges for alleged “inappropriate touching” of a 12-year-old girl at the North Center school.

Quinten Hawthorne, 22, was ordered held on $50,000 bond Friday, approximately a month after school officials learned of the allegations and banned him from the school grounds. Hawthorne was an employee of Right at School, a company that provides recess and after-school monitors at some Chicago Public School campuses.

The alleged touching took on several occasions between Nov. 21 and Nov. 26, according to Chicago Police. School officials learned of the allegations on Nov. 26 and banned Hawthorne immediately, CPS officials said. Hawthorne turned himself in to police on Thursday, police said. Bell Elementary is at 3730 N. Oakley Ave.

Parents received an email from Bell Principal Katie Miller Friday afternoon, just hours after Hawthorne appeared for a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

The counts of criminal sexual abuse of a child under age 13 and sexual exploitation of a child appear to be the first criminal charges Hawthorn has faced in Cook County. CPS officials said his background was checked during a comprehensive background re-check initiated this summer by the district.

“We take these matters very seriously and remain committed to providing your children with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. We invite you to contact the school directly with any questions or concerns you may have,” district spokesman Michael Passman said.