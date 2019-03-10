2 shot in Belmont Cragin road rage incident

Two men were shot and wounded Sunday evening in a suspected road rage incident in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, 19 and 27, were driving at 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lorel Avenue when they began fighting with the occupants of another vehicle, Chicago police said.

Someone from the other vehicle then fired shots, police said. The men were hit and drove themselves to Community First Hospital.

The 19-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. The 27-year-old had a gunshot wound in his forearm.

They were transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.