Man charged in Belmont Gardens SWAT incident

A man has been charged in a New Year’s Day SWAT incident in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Ernest Pentek, 40, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the late-night incident in the 4500 block of West George Street, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun and found Pentek wearing body armor, police said. He was arrested without incident two hours later, and no one was injured, police said. He was due in court Feb. 4.