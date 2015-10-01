Ben Carson visits Chicago, builds Illinois organization

WASHINGTON — GOP presidential hopeful Ben Carson, who hit Chicago on Thursday for a fundraiser and a speech at Olivet Nazarene University in downstate Bourbonnais, is building an Illinois operation.

“We are going to compete in Illinois and file a complete slate of delegates,” Carson senior strategist Ed Brookover told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, was in the Loop for his lunchtime fundraiser at Trattoria No. 10. He is coming off a robust third quarter in which he raised more than $20 million, his campaign confirmed Thursday, with an estimated $12 million cash-on-hand.

Carson is running second in the national GOP polls, behind billionaire tycoon Donald Trump and ahead of former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

Though the Illinois primary is not until March 15, the window for delegates to circulate nominating petitions opens on Oct. 8 — and Illinois’ convoluted rules make it difficult to qualify.

Presidential campaigns need to circulate petitions for 69 delegates and 66 alternate delegates to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland next summer. On top of that, there is the statewide “beauty” contest, where a contender has to file petitions with 3,000 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

“Accomplishing those tasks requires significant presidential staff involvement and scores of volunteers,” Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said in a statement. “Some campaigns appear to be farther along in that process than others.”

As I reported earlier, Trump and Fiorina have no visible organization in Illinois.

Rivals Jeb Bush and John Kasich have robust Illinois efforts staffed with savvy Illinois operatives. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz also have launched Illinois delegate drives.

The petitions are due by Jan. 6. Campaigns usually also use these petition drives as tools to help them organize.

“I just don’t see us having any problems whatsoever in getting on the ballots,” Carson Illinois co-state director Bill Bernardoni told the Sun-Times. Bernardoni’s co-director is his business partner, Stephanie Holderfield.

Before heading to downtown Chicago, Carson stopped at Olivet Nazarene University, an evangelical Christian school, where he spoke at a chapel event.

“He was sharing his life story and his Christian walk,” Olivet spokesman Gary Griffin said.

Evangelical Christians are a large and crucial component of Carson’s political base. Before running for president, he was a sought-after speaker among Christian groups.

